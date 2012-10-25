By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON Oct 25 A friend of accused UBS
fraudster Kweku Adoboli told him in 2008 she hoped never to read
articles about him in the press like those she had read about a
"rogue trader" at France's Societe Generale, a London
court heard on Thursday.
Adoboli, who is accused of losing UBS $2.3 billion in 2011,
was expected to start giving evidence in his defence at his
trial on Thursday but that was delayed by last-minute legal
arguments.
The 32-year-old British-educated Ghanaian denies two charges
of fraud by abuse of position and two of false accounting. He is
now expected to enter the witness box on Friday, six weeks into
his trial.
Wrapping up their case against him on Thursday morning, the
prosecution read out to the jury an exchange of emails between
Adoboli and his friend Sarah Moore dating back to January 2008.
They were discussing the case of Societe Generale trader Jerome
Kerviel, which had recently come to light.
"The more I have read about this, the more interesting
parallels I see with your life," Moore told Adoboli.
"Please don't let me read about you in the papers in the
same fashion," she wrote. "It would destroy my faith in human
nature forever."
Moore had started the exchange by forwarding to Adoboli and
others a humorous newspaper article that began: "Friends of
rogue trader Jerome Kerviel last night blamed his $7 billion
losses on unbearable levels of stress brought on by a punishing
30-hour working week."
Adoboli responded that "it brings so much joy, this story",
commenting in the same email: "... to think that he (Kerviel)
does exactly what Hughesy and I do."
"Hughesy" was a reference to John Hughes, Adoboli's fellow
trader at UBS's Exchange Traded Funds desk.
SPREAD-BETTING
The prosecution say Adoboli traded far in excess of his
authorised risk limits, booked fictitious trades to conceal his
positions and gave bogus explanations to the back office when
asked questions.
The defence say he was acting in line with management calls
for greater risk-taking in pursuit of greater profits. They also
say others within UBS knew of and condoned some of his methods,
and that supervision was inadequate.
Reading out some "agreed facts", or evidence that both the
prosecution and the defence accept as correct, the prosecution
returned on Thursday to the subject of Adoboli's personal
spread-betting activity.
The prosecution have presented Adoboli as a compulsive
gambler and put forward details of his personal trading as
evidence of that earlier in the trial. The defence reject the
gambler label.
Thursday's agreed facts included records showing Adoboli had
used his City Index spread-betting account during the final
hours of his trading career, as events were unfolding that would
lead to his arrest.
On Sept. 14, 2011, the day when he sent an email to a back
office accountant revealing that he had booked fictitious trades
to hide losses made on "off-book trades", Adoboli repeatedly
used the City Index account.
The last time he accessed it was just minutes before he
re-entered UBS offices for the last time to begin a gruelling 12
hours of meetings with management and lawyers about the contents
of the email. Those meetings ended in his arrest at 3:35 a.m.
The trial continues on Friday.