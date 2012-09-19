By Michael Holden
| LONDON, Sept 19
LONDON, Sept 19 One of Kweku Adoboli's bosses
said he reacted with disbelief when he heard that the alleged
UBS rogue trader, a close colleague, had confessed to
unauthorised deals which cost the Swiss bank $2.3 billion, a
British court heard on Wednesday.
Ronald Greenidge, head of European cash trading at UBS in
London, also said Adoboli had revealed he had an opportunity to
close down his fraudulent deals at no cost to the bank weeks
before the losses came to light, but had failed to do so.
Adoboli, 32, was arrested at UBS's London offices on Sept.
15, 2011. He is on trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of
fraud and false accounting, charges he denies.
The day before his arrest he sent an email to figures at the
bank in which he admitted making unauthorised deals and
concealing the bank's exposure to losses by entering fake deals
into the books.
"I could not believe someone I worked with for that length
of time would do something like this," said Greenidge, who was
Adoboli's direct supervisor until April 2011.
"From this email ... I thought it would be a number that
would be manageable, the bank, if it were due, could absorb," he
told the court.
Adoboli left the office at lunchtime on Sept. 14 before
later sending what prosecutors call the "bombshell" email, and
Greenidge was asked to call him back in for a meeting.
When the trader returned in mid-afternoon, Greenidge said he
told them the bank had exposure of $5 billion on the U.S. S&P
500 stock index and $3.75 billion on the German DAX.
"The question was how could you amass a position of that
size without alarm bells going off," Greenidge said. "He said he
had booked fictitious trades to hide the exposure."
At a second meeting later that night, Adoboli, who now had
his lawyer present, said he had been dealing in breach of his
maximum trading limit and booking fictitious trades since
October 2008, Greenidge said.
All those deals had been settled by June 2011 when Adoboli
decided to "escalate the size of his positions" on the
assumption the market would fall.
However, the market rose on the back of the Greek
parliament's approval of austerity measures and other U.S. data.
In July, he reversed his position, thinking the market would
rise, which for a time it did.
Greenidge said he had told them he had a "brief window" to
close his position to zero but failed to take it. The market
fell, prompting Adoboli to reverse course yet again, only for it
to go up again.
Asked in the meeting whether other members of his team on
the Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) desk, or other figures at the
bank knew what he had been doing, Adoboli did not give an
answer, Greenidge said.
"CHANGING STORY"
Earlier, William Steward, one of UBS's accountants who was
trying to make his desk's books balance, told the court Adoboli
kept altering his explanation for a hole in the figures.
He said by the evening of Sept. 13, there was a "great deal
of anxiety" about the level of the bank's exposure and after
speaking to Adoboli, he approached the bank's Credit Risk
Department, something he said he would have expected the trader
himself to have done.
"They were very surprised about it," Steward said. As
concern mounted, Steward spoke to Adoboli on the following
morning to try to find out who the counter-parties to the
outstanding deals were.
"It wasn't a very good result," he said of their call.
"There was a changing story. The explanations started to make no
sense."
Adoboli was asked to provide exact details quickly as more
senior figures at the bank began to get involved.
"Something clearly strange was happening. We still thought
there was an innocent explanation," Steward said.
At 2.30 p.m., a few hours later and after failing to reach
him by phone, Steward said he received what the prosecution
described as the bombshell email in which Adoboli admitted to
unauthorised trading.