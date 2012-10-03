LONDON Oct 3 A close colleague of accused UBS
"rogue trader" Kweku Adoboli was interviewed by police
as a suspect, a London court heard on Wednesday.
The detail is significant because the question of how much
others within UBS knew of Adoboli's trading and accounting
methods is central to his trial.
Adoboli, 32, denies two charges of false accounting and two
of fraud. He is accused of unauthorised trades that cost the
Swiss bank $2.3 billion.
The prosecution have portrayed him as a "plausible liar" and
"master fraudster" who hid what he was doing from his
colleagues.
But the defence have argued that Adoboli believed he was
acting for the good of the bank and that his three fellow
traders on the Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) desk knew of and to
an extent took part in his methods.
Simon Taylor, who was a junior trader on the ETFs desk, was
cross-examined on Wednesday by Adoboli's lawyer Charles
Sherrard.
It emerged during the hearing that Taylor had been
interviewed by police in April 2012 under caution.
"The jury now know he was interviewed having been given the
appropriate caution given to someone who is suspected of having
committed a criminal offence, in case in due course they should
be prosecuted," said judge Brian Keith, summarising a lengthy
exchange with lawyers.
Prosecuting counsel Sasha Wass said Taylor had not been
arrested and his police interview was voluntary. He has not been
charged with anything.
Sherrard said other traders involved in the case had been
interviewed under caution, but did not name them. No further
details were given.
"RIHANNA" ACCOUNT
As with John Hughes, the previous witness, who was a senior
trader on the ETFs desk, much of Sherrard's cross-examination of
Taylor focused on what he knew of Adoboli's "umbrella".
This, according to the prosecution, was a hidden account in
which Adoboli parked profits made from unauthorised trades to
then leak back into the official accounts to plug losses.
Sherrard read out numerous transcripts of electronic chats
from 2011 in which Adoboli, Hughes and Taylor spoke of the
umbrella.
Taylor denied that he had known the exact nature of the
umbrella or how it was being used. He said that as far as he
knew, it was merely a different way of presenting the desk's
profit and loss account to show an overall figure rather than
the performance of individual traders and their deals.
"I thought it was the protection that the PnL (profit and
loss) offered us as a desk," he was quoted as saying in his
April 2012 police interview.
Sherrard disputed this and asserted that Taylor knew the
true purpose of the umbrella and was one of the beneficiaries of
it.
The umbrella was a subject of banter among the traders of
the ETFs desk, evidence showed.
"You wait til I book some more umbrella," Adoboli told
Taylor in an electronic chat in February 2011, to which Taylor
answered "ella ella ella" in reference to a hit by U.S. singer
Rihanna.
The umbrella itself was sometimes referred to as "Rihanna"
by the ETFs traders, Sherrard said. Taylor said he had no memory
of ever saying "Rihanna's hit 50" in a discussion about the
amount of money in the umbrella.