* Adoboli is accused of fraud and false accounting
* He has pleaded not guilty
* The case has rocked the Swiss bank, caused heavy losses
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, Oct 29 Ex-trader Kweku Adoboli said on
Monday that others at UBS, including senior executive
Carsten Kengeter, had influenced his trading in the summer of
2011, when he took positions that eventually cost the Swiss bank
$2.3 billion.
Adoboli told his fraud trial that colleagues had pressured
him into changing his view from bearish to bullish at the start
of July 2011, a switch that led him to make huge losses.
"The reality is that the trades that were done over the
summer period were the result of the intervention of a lot of
people around me," Adoboli told the jury at Southwark Crown
Court.
"My market view in July and August was guided, sometimes
under considerable pressure, by senior traders around me," he
said.
The 32-year-old British-educated Ghanaian was arrested on
Sept. 15, 2011. He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud
and four of false accounting.
The prosecution say Adoboli traded far in excess of his risk
limits, concealed his positions by making fictitious bookings
into the accounts, and lied to colleagues about the true state
of his trading.
He says his goal was always to generate profits for the bank
and that he worked extremely hard to achieve that. Fellow
traders on the Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) desk knew exactly
how he worked, as did some traders on other desks, he says.
"BULLISH OUTLOOK"
Standing in the witness box on Monday, Adoboli said that in
May and June of 2011 his market view had been bearish but his
colleagues had pressured him into adopting a bullish outlook.
He said that weeks of discussions amongst the traders had
culminated in his ETFs desk colleague John Hughes sending a
caricature of Adoboli as a bear to a large group of people.
"At that stage I broke. I just broke," Adoboli told the
court.
These events prompted him to flip his position from short to
long on July 1 but the market then crashed and his position
became loss-making.
"It sold off 30 percent from peak to trough and I held it
all the way down because of the intervention of those around
me," Adoboli said.
"I wish I was a rogue trader. I wish I hadn't listened. I
wouldn't be here today," he said, arguing that if he had stuck
to his short position he would have made profits not losses and
would never have got into trouble.
Among those who influenced his thinking during that period,
he said, was Kengeter, then the chief executive officer of UBS's
investment banking arm.
Adoboli said Kengeter had visited the ETFs desk on July 12,
recalling that they had talked about their views of the world.
Kengeter had relayed to Adoboli a conversation with Axel
Weber, who had recently stepped down from the European Central
Bank and was joining UBS, he said.
"He (Kengeter) had acquired the view (from the Weber
conversation) that the market was going to rally. It is churlish
of a relatively junior trader to ignore the word of the global
head of the whole investment bank," Adoboli told the court.
The trial continues.