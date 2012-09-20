* Adoboli's defence lawyer turns tables on UBS
* Says evidence suggests risk limits were not enforced
* In emotional session, court hears Adoboli was highly rated
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, Sept 20 A culture existed at UBS
where traders felt they could ignore risk limits as
long as the were making money for the Swiss bank, the lawyer for
accused "rogue trader" Kweku Adoboli told a London court on
Thursday.
Adoboli, 32, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2011, and is now on
trial accused of fraud and false accounting that cost UBS $2.3
billion. He has pleaded not guilty.
The hearing on Thursday morning laid bare the human drama
behind the jargon of the trading floor, with Adoboli at one
point in tears at the back of the courtroom under the emotional
impact of the evidence that was presented to the jury.
In particular, Adoboli heard his lawyer read out long
excerpts from his performance appraisals, in which he was
described as an outstanding and popular member of UBS staff with
a great future ahead of him.
He also watched Ronald Greenidge, a former boss with whom he
had friendly relations, face a barrage of tricky questions from
his own lawyer, Charles Sherrard.
At one point during the tough cross-examination, Greenidge
became unwell and had to be helped to a chair by a court usher.
The hearing was adjourned for about half an hour before
Greenidge resumed giving evidence.
His cross-examination was the first opportunity for
Adoboli's defence team to present his view of events.
The thrust of the argument, expressed through Sherrard's
questions, was that the bank had turned a blind eye to traders
exceeding risk limits in the pursuit of ever greater profits.
Sherrard read out an electronic chat that took place between
Adoboli and Greenidge on April 14, 2011, in which Adoboli made
it clear he was finishing the trading day with a risk exposure
of $40 million, beyond his desk's agreed $25 million overnight
limit. Greenidge did not raise any questions about that.
"This is, I suggest, the first example of where the culture
and practice of the bank you were both working for was that risk
limits didn't matter as long as you were making money," Sherrard
said.
Greenidge answered: "That's not true."
It was almost immediately after that exchange that Greenidge
asked for a pause because he felt unwell.
"GOOD COP"
Greenidge was dismissed from UBS after Adoboli's arrest on
the grounds that he had failed in his supervisory role by not
detecting what Adoboli was doing. He told the court he felt
aggrieved by the "unfair" disciplinary process and that he
believed he had been made a scapegoat.
Earlier, the reading out of passages from Adoboli's 2009 and
2010 performance appraisals gave a flavour of life on the
Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) desk when Adoboli worked there.
Adoboli's colleagues described him as an excellent
ambassador for UBS with a talent for explaining to clients the
ins and outs of ETFs, a form of derivative.
"He could explain ETFs to my Nan (grandmother) and she'd get
it," wrote colleague Rob Pienaar in one of the appraisals.
Adoboli was portrayed as a friendly and enthusiastic trader
who would drop whatever he was doing at a moment's notice to
help out his colleagues.
"He's certainly the good cop of the ETFs desk," wrote fellow
trader John Hughes, who will appear as a witness later in the
trial.
"He would benefit from additional cynicism," wrote colleague
Makram Fares.
Greenidge's own comments, at a time when he was Adoboli's
manager, included that the young trader worked too hard.
"He needs to achieve a better work/life balance. We would
hate to see him burn out," Greenidge wrote.
The friendly relations between the defendant and the witness
were in evidence in another exchange on a chat system, which was
partly read out and partly paraphrased by Sherrard.
"We don't call you Mace for nothing," Adoboli told Greenidge
in the chat, a reference to Mace Windu, a character from one of
the Star Wars movies, to which Greenidge responded that he felt
more like the grizzled Jedi knight Yoda at the time.