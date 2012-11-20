Nov 20 Trader Kweku Adoboli was sentenced to 7 years in jail on Tuesday for unauthorised trading that cost Swiss bank UBS $2.3 billion.

Here is a look at some rogue trader cases in the last 10 years:

Feb. 2002 - Allied Irish Bank said rogue trader John Rusnak had defrauded its U.S. subsidiary Allfirst of $691 million. Rusnak was sentenced to 7-1/2 years in prison after he admitted devising a scheme that netted him $850,000 in salary and bonuses from 1997 to 2001.

July 2006 - David Bullen and Vince Ficarra, former foreign exchange options dealers at National Australia Bank, were jailed after a 2004 scandal that cost NAB A$252 million ($187 million). They were found guilty of making false trades to safeguard bonuses and hide losses, and joined other former NAB traders Luke Duffy and Gianni Gray in prison.

Feb. 2009 - Alexis Stenfors, former senior trader at Merrill Lynch in London, was banned for at least five years for deliberately overvaluing his trading positions to hide his losses, forcing the U.S. bank to make a $456 million writedown.

Oct. 2010 - Former Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel was sentenced to three years in prison by a Paris court for unauthorised trading and ordered to reimburse the French bank 4.9 billion euros ($6.7 billion). He was found guilty of breach of trust, computer abuse and forgery.

Nov. 2012 - Former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli was convicted and sentenced to seven years in jail for the biggest fraud in British history. He was acquitted of four counts of false accounting. His risk exposure had peaked at $12 billion, while his desk's authorised limit was $100 million intra-day and $50 million overnight. (Reporting by Steve Slater and David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by Will Waterman)