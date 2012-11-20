LONDON Nov 20 UBS rogue trader Kweku Adoboli was given a seven-year jail sentence on Tuesday after being convicted of two counts of fraud resulting in the Swiss bank's losing $2.3 billion.

He will serve half his sentence minus a year already spent in custody - a total of 2-1/2 years.

Adoboli was earlier acquitted at Southwark Crown Court of four related charges of false accounting.