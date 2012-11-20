Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
LONDON Nov 20 UBS rogue trader Kweku Adoboli was given a seven-year jail sentence on Tuesday after being convicted of two counts of fraud resulting in the Swiss bank's losing $2.3 billion.
He will serve half his sentence minus a year already spent in custody - a total of 2-1/2 years.
Adoboli was earlier acquitted at Southwark Crown Court of four related charges of false accounting.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.