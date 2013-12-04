BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
ZURICH Dec 4 UBS said on Wednesday it has hired Meltem Cagan as its country head for Turkey, who will be responsible for setting the bank's strategy for the country and heading its initiative to win ultra-rich clients.
Cagan, who took up the role on Nov. 1, reports to Luca Pedrotti, the region head for Turkey, Israel, Greece and Africa, UBS said in an emailed statement.
Prior to joining UBS, Cagan was head of wealth management for Turkey at Morgan Stanley. She previously worked as country head for Turkey at Citibank private bank. (Reporting by Caroline Copley, Editing by Louise Heavens)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.