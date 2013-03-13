ZURICH, March 13 UBS doesn't plan to sell its U.S.-based wealth management arm, the former Paine Webber brokerage, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said on Wednesday.

"It has always been my view that it would be a terrible strategic mistake for UBS not to have a significant presence in what is arguably the most important financial centre and wealth management market globally," Ermotti told a gathering of business people here.

(Reporting By Katharina Bart)