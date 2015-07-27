ZURICH, July 27 UBS said on Monday its
U.S.-based brokerage business, formed when UBS bought
broker-dealer PaineWebber in 2000, is not up for sale.
The unit, which posted a 6 percent fall in second-quarter
profit before tax, due in part to spending and provisions on
legal cases, is "critical" to the Swiss bank's overall private
banking strategy, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti told analysts
following its results.
"It's not so hard to see why this strong business, with its
strategic and financial importance, looks attractive to our
competitors, but it's worth even more to UBS and its
shareholders, and that's why it's not for sale," Ermotti said.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt, writing by
Katharina Bart, editing by Louise Heavens)