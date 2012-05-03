BRIEF-SunTrust to merge mortgage segment with consumer banking & private wealth management
* Suntrust announces executive moves to build business momentum
ZURICH May 3 Shareholders of UBS backed the Swiss bank's compensation report by a margin of 60 percent to 37 percent in a consultative ballot at Thursday's annual general meeting.
UBS is one of several banks to face the anger of its shareholders over executive pay, following recent protests at Credit Suisse and Barclays. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
* Invista to explore strategic alternatives for its apparel & advanced textiles business
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed de Volksbank NV's (formerly SNS Bank NV) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and revised the Outlook to Positive from Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. In addition, Fitch has assigned a 'BBB+(dcr)' Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) to Volksbank as part