By Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK, July 12 Wealthy U.S. investors are
holding record cash balances out of fear that the U.S.
presidential election will wreak havoc on their retirement
accounts, a senior UBS Group AG executive said.
Bob McCann, who chairs the Swiss bank's Americas division,
said in an interview this week that clients are confident about
the economy but hesitant to invest because the Nov. 8 election
seems so unpredictable. Although the U.S. stock market hit a new
high this week, many clients would rather sit on the sidelines
than risk the kind of losses they faced in 2008, he said.
"Historically, individual investors define risk as, 'How
much volatility can I live with in my portfolio?'" McCann told
Reuters ahead of a UBS event in Hartford, Connecticut, on Monday
evening.
"The definition has changed to, 'How much money can I afford
to lose permanently?'"
The event, featuring two former U.S. Senate majority
leaders, was intended to calm clients' nerves about the
election. Unpredictable and sometimes fiery rhetoric from
candidates has given them reason to worry.
A tweet from presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton
in September sent biotech stocks crashing.
Republican candidate Donald Trump has promised to dismantle
financial reform laws, force Canada and Mexico to renegotiate
the North American Free Trade Agreement, and slap steep tariffs
on Chinese and Mexican imports.
A UBS survey of 2,200 high net worth investors found that 84
percent of them think the election will have a significant
impact on their financial health, McCann said, citing a report
due to be released later in July. Individual investors have
consistently held an average of 20 percent of their portfolio in
cash over the past five years, according to UBS data.
At the event, McCann interviewed Trent Lott, a Republican
from Mississippi, and George Mitchell, a Democrat from Maine,
about candidates' policies and how they might impact the
economy.
Neither Lott nor Mitchell would say which candidate would be
a better economic steward, noting that the United States remains
a superpower despite challenges ranging from the Sept. 11
attacks to presidential impeachment.
"I don't think either one of them is going to be as bad as
you now think," Lott told the audience of 300 UBS clients and
financial advisers.
Mitchell responded: "Trent, no offense, 'He won't be that
bad' is not a slogan to inspire."
UBS is hoping events like these, which it plans to host in
Chicago, Houston and Miami as well, will get clients more
comfortable with market volatility. High cash balances can hurt
returns over the long term, and weigh on wealth management
firms' profits.
Many of the wealthiest UBS clients are so scarred by losses
from the financial crisis that they insist on having at least 25
percent of their holdings in cash, even when they feel confident
about the economy, McCann said.
"We've seen cash holdings higher than what you would
traditionally think ... since 2009 on," he said. "I don't think
that's a temporary phenomenon."
