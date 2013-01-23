BRIEF-B/E Aerospace stockholders approve merger with Rockwell Collins
* B/E Aerospace stockholders approve merger with Rockwell Collins
Jan 23 UBS AG's Wealth Management Americas said on Wednesday it landed a veteran adviser from Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch.
Adviser Todd Starkey, who had been at Merrill for more than a decade, moved to UBS's Melbourne, Florida office last Thursday. Starkey was previously based out of Merrill's Merritt Island office and managed $260 million in client assets.
Starkey, who was joined by senior registered associate Candace Pelham, generated $2.1 million in annual revenue last year.
Bank of America confirmed the departure but declined to comment further.
UBS and Merrill rank among the top U.S. brokerages, along with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and Wells Fargo Advisors. The four firms often vie for the same pool of veteran advisers.
BERLIN, March 9 Lockheed Martin Corp and Europe's MBDA will set up a new joint venture to manage a multibillion-euro missile defence programme given German concerns about MBDA's ability to execute the project on its own, sources familiar with the plans said on Thursday.
SAO PAULO, March 9 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA posted better-than-expected earnings on Thursday and forecast stronger operating profit this year, lifting shares to a 10-month high as investors bought in to a new chief executive's cost-cutting campaign.