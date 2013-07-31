July 31 UBS Wealth Management Americas said Wednesday that it has landed a veteran adviser who managed $250 million in client assets at the Graystone Consulting business of Morgan Stanley.

Elaina Spilove had annual revenue production of $1.2 million at Graystone, a Morgan Stanley division that provides investment counseling to institutions. She was on a team that oversees $2.5 billion in assets.

On Wednesday she joined the UBS Institutional Consulting Group with the title of senior institutional consultant.

She is based in Princeton, New Jersey, joining a team that includes industry veterans L. Marc Shegoski and David Sears. She will report to John Geoghan, a complex director based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman confirmed Spilove's departure, but said the company records her assets under management as $224 million. The spokeswoman added that the rest of Spilove's partners from Graystone aren't leaving the firm, and they "will retain most of the assets that her new firm is attributing to her."

Spilove responded that she'll be a formidable competitor at UBS.

"I don't see any reason why my existing relationships wouldn't come," she said. "We have depth and capacity, and we certainly have experience."

Spilove, who has spent 30 years in the financial services industry, has been named to Barron's list of the industry's top 100 financial advisers for five consecutive years. She was with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and its predecessor firm, Smith Barney, since 1991, according to regulatory filings, and prior to that she worked at Prudential Securities Inc.

Spilove's clients include public funds, endowments, foundations, trade associations, pensions, profit-sharing plans and private clients.

She said she was attracted to the platform at UBS, which she said has the depth and capacity to service the institutional marketplace.