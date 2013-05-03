May 3 Swiss bank UBS AG's U.S.
brokerage unit has named a new head for its private wealth
management division, as the company looks to expand its business
catering to clients with $10 million or more in investable
assets.
John Mathews, who had been a regional director in the
southeast United States, has been tapped to lead the firm's
ultra-high-net-worth unit, which includes roughly 340 of the
firm's 7,000 brokers. He takes over the role from Jason
Chandler, who had been overseeing the unit and the broader
adviser force.
Chandler will continue to oversee the adviser group. He and
Mathews report to Bob Mulholland, head of wealth management and
investment solutions for UBS in the Americas.
UBS Wealth Management Americas, formed out of the old
PaineWebber brokerage, is the fourth-largest brokerage in the
United States, following Morgan Stanley's wealth
management unit, Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch
and Wells Fargo & Co's Wells Fargo Advisors.
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and Merrill Lynch also have
divisions catering to the firm's wealthiest clients.
Mathews, who started in his new job on April 23, oversees
all of UBS' private wealth offices in the United States, which
include branches in New York, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco,
Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami and Stamford, Connecticut.
He started his career as an adviser at E.F. Hutton & Co in
Tampa, Florida, later joining PaineWebber in 1994, and
eventually UBS through its acquisition. Since then, he has
worked as a branch manager, complex manager and regional
director for the firm.