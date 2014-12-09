By Jed Horowitz
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 9 UBS AG aims to triple
the assets that its U.S. wealth management clients keep in
fee-based accounts within seven to 10 years, a top executive
said on Tuesday.
Like rivals such as Morgan Stanley and Bank of
America's Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, UBS Wealth
Management Americas is moving "up the chain" of wealthy
investors to pull their money to its asset management platforms,
said Paul Hatch, who oversees products and services sold by UBS
Wealth Management Americas' 7,000 brokers.
"We have to get further and further from the mass affluent
space, and, some people would say, even from the high-net-worth
space to the ultra-high-net-worth," Hatch, a group managing
director, told mutual fund sales executives at a conference
sponsored by Financial Research Associates.
In securities industry jargon, "mass affluent" generally
describes clients with $250,000 to $1 million of investable
assets, "high net worth" to those with $1 million to $10 million
and "ultra high net worth" to those in higher spheres.
Brokerages say fee-based accounts are more lucrative and
consistent than traditional commission accounts.
To compete with private banks and legions of other firms
jockeying for money from the super-wealthy, brokerage firms tell
advisers to work more intensely with the rich by offering broad
planning services as well as investment advice, and using
technology that is too expensive to deliver to the less wealthy.
The emerging model is modifying the way brokers work. UBS
has five "dominant super-teams" - with 60 to 70 employees
comprising up to 20 brokers as well as investment analysts and
specialists in areas such as retirement and estate planning.
Each team has discretion to invest more than $1 billion of
client assets. Within five years, UBS wants 100 such
super-teams, Hatch said.
It also has work to do on fee-based accounts, which hold
about 33 percent of client assets today, or about $330 billion.
The goal is to grow fee-based assets to $1 trillion, or 50
percent of client assets, within seven to 10 years, Hatch said.
Merrill Lynch's clients had 29 percent of their assets in
fee accounts at the end of the third quarter. The total reached
38 percent at Morgan Stanley, the biggest brokerage firm with
more than 16,000 advisers.
Despite its goals, UBS still pays brokers on accounts with
as little as $100,000, a spokesman said.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; editing by Gunna Dickson)