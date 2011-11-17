* UBS U.S. brokerage focuses on loans, cross-sales
By Joseph A. Giannone
NEW YORK, Nov 17 UBS Wealth Management
Americas, which in the past two years began retaining advisers
and attracting clients, is now focused on helping brokers sell
more mortgages and make introductions to colleagues in the UBS
investment bank.
The U.S. brokerage unit, under Chief Executive Robert
McCann, has revived a business that had been bleeding assets
and losing droves of brokers to rivals. The next challenge,
McCann told investors, was to further boost productivity by
moving beyond stocks and bonds to offering credit and offering
a fuller range of financial advice.
"Our potential to grow and deepen client relationships is
significant," McCann said during a presentation at UBS's annual
investor day. "Our strategy can increase our invested asset
base and our profitability."
UBS's UBSN.VX roughly 7,000 advisers during the third
quarter surpasses rivals Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N)
and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) in terms of assets and revenue per
adviser. Yet the Swiss bank can do more in the United States in
terms of selling mortgages to wealthy clients, he said,
offering banking accounts and helping investors borrow more
against their portfolio holdings.
This year UBS brokers originated $2.2 billion of loans so
far in 2011, more than in the previous two years combined. That
business can be expanded, he said, in part with client deposits
held in a UBS bank unit in Utah, and by increasing the number
of UBS advisers arranging loans from 16 percent.
McCann said at some rival firms, 50 to 60 percent of
advisers arrange mortgages. Brokerage customers who also have
loans are more likely to stay with the firm, he said.
Securities-based lending is another push: UBS has $18.8
billion in these loans, mostly to high net worth individuals,
and yet it is a nascent business, he said. Only 4 percent of
eligible brokerage assets have loans written against them.
McCann also says UBS advisers will be trained and
encouraged to go beyond trading to managing investments and
offering wealth management advice.
UBS as a whole is also counting on the U.S. brokerage to
work more closely with its investment banking arm. Some 16
percent of the firm's financial advisers referred clients to
the investment bank so far this year, and McCann wants that
number to rise.
"We're just beginning to tap that potential," he said. "We
want to deliver all of UBS to our clients."
McCann noted these and other changes can help make UBS
Wealth Management a more profitable business, generating pretax
margins of 15 percent. That number could climb to 20 percent,
but only if financial markets rebound from current levels.
(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone, editing by Matthew Lewis)