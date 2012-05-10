LONDON May 10 Newly-annointed UBS
Chairman Axel Weber said on Thursday he had kicked off a
dialogue with shareholders upset at pay levels at the Swiss bank
to align remuneration with returns in a way they would see as
fair.
More than one third of UBS's shareholders last week rejected
the bank's pay plans, including a 4 million Swiss franc ($4.31
million) signing-on fee for Weber.
"I've started from day one an outreach process with
shareholders and our employees," Weber told an Economist
conference in London, adding that this was to reach a model that
would balance stakes for UBS workers and owners in a fairer way.
Weber, who stepped down as head of the Bundesbank last year
and has just taken up the reins at the Swiss bank, warned that
banks faced challenges in raising capital on markets and the
only real option they had was to sell off assets.
"Deleveraging will likely be the only meaningful option
available," Weber said, adding that UBS's own capital raising
plans were progressing well.
Weber, a hawk when at the European Central Bank, warned that
fiscal expansion policies were a "poisoned challice".
"It's a recipe for disaster than for a solution" Weber said.
He said the underlying debt problems in the euro zone have
still not been addressed, adding he does not see Greece leaving
the euro zone.
Weber said the Spain economy and its banking sector carried
a very high contagion risk for Italy and the rest of the euro
zone, and that Germany's banking sector was not immune either.
(Reporting by Huw Jones and Sarah White)