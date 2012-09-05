* UBS chairman urges more bank involvement in new rules

* UBS, Credit Suisse slashing risk to meet Swiss top-up

* Weber says banks will cut jobs; doesn't comment on UBS

By Katharina Bart

ZURICH, Sept 5 UBS Chairman Axel Weber has urged financial regulators to improve their dialogue with the banks they supervise in order to avoid "unintended consequences" of stricter rules.

"We're not against new regulation, but we would like to contribute to how it's being implemented," Weber, former Bundesbank head and chairman of the Swiss bank since May, told an academic audience on Wednesday.

Following the financial crisis, UBS does not dispute the need for tougher bank regulation on issues such as risk, liquidity and emergency measures, Weber said, but he warned of possible knock-on effects of putting rules into place without consulting banks.

"We don't dispute the need for regulation, but there are sometimes unintended consequences of regulation that will only come about when it's implemented," Weber said. "Involving banks earlier to take better design choices would help regulators. Let's improve that dialogue.

"Banks aren't in the driver's seat, but are in a position to tell you, for example, 'The next turn-off is at the right,'" Weber said, without saying what sort of unintended consequences he imagined.

Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse are grappling with domestic regulations that go above and beyond the Basel III rulebook that will be applied to banks globally.

Both big Swiss banks are scaling back by selling riskier assets or exiting capital-intense areas like securitisation in order to meet the so-called "Swiss Finish," which comes into effect fully in 2019.

Weber highlighted UBS's past efforts to bolster capital including withholding a dividend until 2011 and selling down assets, but didn't comment on planned future measures.

On jobs, Weber said the banking industry would have to shed more jobs in the face of stiffer capital rules, but didn't elaborate on UBS specifically.

"There is an unavoidable adjustment in terms of staff levels and compensation, but profits will also shrink," Weber said. UBS has said it will cut 3,500 jobs, many in its investment bank.

Nomura said last week it would slash an additional $1 billion in costs, including by cutting front-, middle- and back-office jobs.

Meanwhile, Germany's Deutsche Bank is cutting a third of jobs in its Asian equity derivatives unit, according to sources.

The German-born Weber, who spent the year between his Bundesbank and UBS posts as a visiting professor at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business, is tasked with advancing UBS's interests with international and Swiss regulators. (Editing by David Holmes)