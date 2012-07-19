(Adds details throughout)
July 19 Robert Wolf, a veteran UBS AG
executive, is leaving the Swiss bank to start an advisory and
consulting firm, according to an internal memo from the bank on
Thursday.
Wolf, who is based in New York and is a major fundraiser
for the reelection campaign of President Barack Obama, has
worked at UBS and some of its predecessor firms for 18 years. He
ran several fixed income businesses and leaves as chairman of
UBS Americas and president of UBS's global investment banking
business. He began his career in the fixed-income sales and
trading division of Salomon Brothers.
His departure to start 32 Advisors, LLC, a name
commemorating his uniform number as a running back at the
University of Pennsylvania, follows an almost complete revamp of
senior management at Switzerland's largest bank company,
including the hiring of former Merrill Lynch executive Sergio
Ermotti as chief executive late last year.
Wolf, 50, who declined through a spokeswoman to be
interviewed, was perceived as losing power recently to Robert
McCann, another Merrill veteran who runs UBS's wealth management
business in the United States and was recently named chief
executive of all bank businesses in the Americas.
McCann tried to constrain Wolf's public activities in
support of Obama, according to an article last month in The New
York Times.
"Robert and Bob always had a solid and productive working
relationship," said UBS spokeswoman Karina Byrne, denying the
report.
McCann and two other senior executives in the United States
sent a memo to employees saying that the bank, which had a $2
billion loss in London last year, will be the first client of 32
Advisors when Wolf officially leaves at the end of the month.
"He will continue to work on current mandates, pitches and
generating new business for UBS," the memo said.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz and Paritosh Bansal)