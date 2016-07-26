July 26 UBS Asset Management, a part of UBS Group AG, named Hayden Briscoe head of fixed income, Asia Pacific, effective immediately.

Briscoe, who will be based in Hong Kong, joins from Alliance Bernstein.

He will report to John Dugenske, who is the global head of fixed income at UBS Asset Management. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)