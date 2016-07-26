Health insurer Aetna's quarterly revenue rises about 5 pct
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
July 26 UBS Asset Management, a part of UBS Group AG, named Hayden Briscoe head of fixed income, Asia Pacific, effective immediately.
Briscoe, who will be based in Hong Kong, joins from Alliance Bernstein.
He will report to John Dugenske, who is the global head of fixed income at UBS Asset Management. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes