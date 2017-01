July 8 UBS Asset Management, a part of UBS Group AG, appointed Michael Baldinger the head of sustainable and impact investing.

Baldinger joins from RobescoSAM, an international investment company focused on sustainability investments.

Baldinger, based in New York, will also be a member of the UBS and society operating committee and chair the asset management environmental, social and governance committee. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)