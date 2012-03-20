(Adds latest assets under management for the brokerage, last
paragraph)
By Ashley Lau
March 20 UBS Wealth Management Americas made a
raft of big hires in February and early March, taking on at
least 13 advisers who managed more than $1.7 billion in client
assets.
The recent adviser recruits, who came primarily from
competing firms such as Bank of America's Merrill Lynch
and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, have joined the company
across the United States, the Swiss-owned brokerage said on
Tuesday.
In Florida, advisers Matthew Kilgroe, Peter Frantzis and
Tommy Kidwell joined UBS' St. Petersburg office from Merrill
Lynch, where they managed $540 million in client assets. Kilgroe
had been with Merrill for more than two decades.
The three advisers together generated about $4 million in
revenue last year for the firm. They now report to Gregory Kadet
and branch manager Jim Tarantino.
UBS also hired advisers Eric Hynden and Thomas Burt in its
office in Fort Myers, Florida, where they report to director and
branch manager Matthew Welborn.
Hynden, a nearly three-decade industry veteran who joined
the UBS from FSC Securities, managed more than $156 million in
client assets. He had an annual production of about $1.4 million
last year.
Burt, who joined from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, managed
more than $150 million in client assets and last year generated
about $1.3 million in revenue.
In Michigan, advisers James "Brad" Cross and Bradford
Vannelli joined UBS from Merrill Lynch, where they managed more
than $259 million in client assets. Cross, a 23-year industry
veteran, had been with Merrill for more than two decades.
The two advisers generated about $1.7 million in revenue
last year and will report to Michael Gatewood.
Also on the move, advisers Nelson Link, Michael Kemp and
Cynthia Shively joined UBS in Roanoke, Virginia from Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney, where they managed more than $317 million
in client assets. The three advisers last year generated about
$3.2 million in revenue.
They now report to Carl Chaput.
UBS made two individual adviser hires in New Jersey and
South Carolina. Adviser Gregory Kenzik joined UBS in Paramus,
New Jersey, from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where he managed
$180 million in client assets. Kenzik last year generated $2.8
million in revenue. He reports to complex director Brian Cain.
In South Carolina, adviser Jim Yarbrough joined UBS from
Scott & Stringfellow, where he managed $131 million in client
assets. Yarbrough reports to branch manager H. Marvin Beasley.
UBS' Americas wealth management group is the fourth-largest
U.S. brokerage by client assets, with $754 billion in assets
under management and just under 7,000 advisers as of the end of
December.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky, Gary Hill)