* Trupanion Inc says on march 31, 2017 co, units entered into a first amendment to loan and security agreement - sec filing
May 5 Asset manager UBS Global Asset Management appointed Alistair Mackenzie associate sales director.
Mackenzie joins from alternative investment specialist Curzon Capital, UBS Global said on Tuesday.
He will focus on promoting UBS Global's strategies to financial institutions in London and southern England. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
April 5 BNP Paribas SA on Wednesday named chief executives for its wealth management businesses in Asia Pacific, Switzerland and emerging markets as well as Luxembourg & international Europe markets.
SYDNEY, April 5 Blackstone Group has put an A$3.5 billion ($2.65 billion) shopping mall portfolio in Australia up for sale, said a source familiar with the matter, in what could be one of the country's largest ever real estate transactions.