ZURICH Dec 4 UBS is buying back senior and subordinated debt worth roughly 16 billion Swiss francs ($16.13 billion) in a tender offer due to end on Dec. 15, the Swiss bank said on Friday.

The bank will make cash tender offers to purchase 17 issues of its senior and subordinated debt and covered bonds, with the specific series of securities covered by each offer to be specified in formal offer announcements on Friday.

UBS said the move aimed to optimise interest expenses while maintaining its strong liquidity, funding and capital position. The repurchase was expected to have an "immaterial effect" on its common equity tier 1 capital ratio.

Subordinated bonds subject to the offers are now eligible as Tier 2 capital under Basel III phase-in rules, but will not count as Tier 2 capital from 2019, it noted.

"We expect to record an expense in the fourth quarter of 2015 related to this transaction, which will be recognized as negative other income in Group Asset and Liability Management," UBS said in its release.

