* Broadgate office project proceeds as planned this week -sources

* UBS board meeting may trigger scaling back of operations

By Tom Bill

LONDON, Sept 20 Swiss bank UBS' plans for a new 340 million pounds ($532 million) London home are continuing to schedule under the spectre of a board meeting this week that may trigger an overhaul of its investment banking arm, three sources said.

"Anyone reading the newspapers would have to wonder what UBS will do next," one source with direct knowledge of the matter said, referring to the high-profile office project. "The truth is, nobody quite knows at this stage."

On Tuesday, British Land , co-owner of the site with private equity giant Blackstone , held its usual weekly project meeting with stakeholders and there was no indication the UBS project would be pared back, two sources said.

"It was a perfectly normal project meeting and everything is happening as per the programme," one source said of the regular gathering in London.

There are about 6,800 UBS staff in the UK, of which the vast majority are London based. More than half are in the troubled investment banking unit.

UBS' plans for its investment banking arm have come under intense scrutiny after a $2.3 billion unauthorised trading loss linked to alleged rogue London trader Kweku Adoboli, who has been charged with fraud and false accounting.

The loss is a heavy blow to the reputation of UBS, which had just started to rebound from near collapse during the financial crisis and a damaging U.S. investigation into its aiding wealthy Americans to dodge taxes.

British Land, Blackstone and UBS declined to comment on the future of the new London home for Switzerland's biggest bank.

UBS' board is meeting in Singapore on Wednesday and Thursday as part of a regular schedule, and Chief Executive Oswald Gruebel will be seeking an overhaul of its investment banking arm, several other sources told Reuters.

The bank is under pressure to scale down, ringfence or even split off its riskier investment banking business from its core wealth management unit in order to shield private clients.

UBS, which is the largest tenant in the 30-acre Broadgate development in London's City financial district, signed a deal for a new bespoke 700,000 square feet block in August 2010. It would include four trading floors, which can be adapted into normal office space.

The 20-year lease deal was for an initial rent of 54.50 a sq ft, or about 38 million pounds a year. UBS has an 18-month, rent-free period and should occupy the building in 2016. ($1 = 0.639 British Pounds) (Editing by Andrew Macdonald) (Reporting by Tom Bill)