LONDON Oct 26 Three private equity houses and
Germany's Intersnack are hoping to feast on the savoury snacks
arm of Britain's United Biscuits, a deal that could be worth
more than 500 million pounds ($807 million), three people
familiar with the situation said.
Lion Capital, CapVest and Pamplona Capital -- backed by
Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman -- are all in the running to
buy the maker of Hula Hoops and KP Nuts, as is the German maker
of Vico chips and Penn State pretzels, the people said.
Blackstone, PAI, Pamplona, Lion Capital and Intersnack
declined to comment. Capvest was not available for comment.