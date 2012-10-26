By Simon Meads and Isabell Witt
LONDON Oct 26 Three private equity houses and
Germany's Intersnack are hoping to feast on the savoury snacks
arm of Britain's United Biscuits, three people familiar with the
situation said.
Lion Capital, CapVest and Pamplona Capital -- backed by
Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman -- are all in the running to
buy the maker of Hula Hoops and KP Nuts, as is the German maker
of Vico chips and Penn State pretzels, the people said.
The deal, which could be worth more than 500 million pounds
($807 million), is an example of how private equity houses are
breaking up their largest companies, bought at the height of the
private equity buyouts boom, because they cannot find takers for
the whole bite.
United Biscuits's owners Blackstone and PAI attempted
two years ago to sell the business that they bought in 2006 for
1.6 billion pounds.
They got interest from a number of groups including China's
Bright Food, but pulled the auction process after
bids failed to meet their price target.
The three rival private equity firms and privately-owned
Intersnack are all into the second round of a sale of the snacks
division, being handled by Credit Suisse.
The sellers are hoping that the business, viewed as the more
attractive part of the group, can fetch about nine times its
annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of about 60 million pounds, one of the
people said.
That would value the business at about 540 million pounds.
However, buyers may only be prepared to pay seven to eight
times earnings -- a similar multiple offered for frozen foods
group Iglo earlier this year -- valuing the snacks arm at about
420 million to 480 million pounds.
Banks are offering debt packages of up to 300 million
pounds, people previously said.
There are other risks with the sale, a second person said.
By selling the snack brands, Blackstone and PAI could be
left with the less attractive biscuits business, which includes
McVitie's Hobnobs and Jaffa Cakes, at a time when consumers are
looking for healthier eating options.
"The risk (when you break up a business) is always that you
end up with a rump that is unsellable," the second person said.
Blackstone, PAI, Pamplona, Lion Capital and Intersnack
declined to comment. Capvest was not available for comment.