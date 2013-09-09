Sept 9 UBS AG's Wealth
Management Americas said on Monday it had hired a veteran
adviser from rival brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth Management to
join the firm in North Carolina.
Adviser E. Gray Smith III moved to UBS in late August from
Morgan Stanley, where he managed $345 million in client
assets and generated $1.8 million in annual revenue production.
Smith, who was named to Barron's 2013 list of top advisers,
had been with Morgan Stanley and its predecessor firms for 37
years. He started with Citigroup Inc's Smith Barney,
eventually joining Morgan Stanley after the company's wealth
division merged with Smith Barney in 2009.
Morgan Stanley confirmed Smith's departure but declined to
comment further.
Smith was joined by Toni Murphy and Laura Norgaard, both
registered client service associates on his team. The team is
based in UBS's Winston-Salem office, where Irene Apgar is branch
manager.
Morgan Stanley and UBS, along with Bank of America Corp and
Wells Fargo & Co, own the largest U.S. brokerages. The
four brokerage firms often compete for the same pool of top
advisers.