May 13 UBS AG's Wealth Management Americas said it has hired two veteran private wealth advisers and their team from Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch in Florida to join UBS's Fort Lauderdale office.

The Parker-Harrigan Group, led by advisers Robert Harrigan and Scott Parker, moved to UBS in late March from Merrill Lynch, where they were a part of the firm's private banking and investment group catering to ultra-high-net-worth clients. The advisers managed about $545 million in client assets with their team and had revenue production of roughly $4.2 million, according to UBS.

Both Parker and Harrigan, who had been at Merrill for a decade, were senior vice presidents at the firm. The team also includes advisers Scott Parker Jr, the son of the senior Scott, Chris Pendrak and Sean Riley, as well as senior client associates Crystal Burls and Katiria Rodriguez.

Bank of America declined to comment on the adviser departures.

UBS Wealth Management Americas, owned by the Swiss bank UBS AG, is the fourth-largest U.S. brokerage, following Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Advisors. The four firms often vie for the same pool of top advisers.

UBS has added at least three other veteran teams of advisers in Florida so far in 2013, based on moves tracked by Reuters: One team in Melbourne from Merrill and two teams in Aventura from Morgan Stanley, according to UBS.

Reuters tracks the moves of individual advisers or teams that manage around $100 million or more in client assets, which typically translates to around $1 million or more in annual revenue production.