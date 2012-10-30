* Posts third straight record profit on strong markets
* Sees 16 percent rise in client assets invested with firm
* UBS AG staff cuts to have minimum impact on
unit-spokeswoman
By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings
Oct 30 UBS Wealth Management Americas, the U.S.
brokerage arm of Swiss bank UBS AG , reported
its third consecutive record profit on Tuesday, driven by
strength in invested assets and revenue.
UBS, which released its third quarter results early Tuesday,
said the brokerage earned $230 million in p retax profit in the
three months ended Sept. 30, up 35 percent from a year earlier.
Meanwhile the division, one of the nation's largest
brokerage companies, posted a 16 percent increase in client
assets invested with the firm to $832 billion from a year ago,
as revenue climbed 5 percent to $1.63 billion.
UBS is the last of the four so-called wirehouses to report
third-quarter results. Like UBS, the other three wirehouses,
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, Merrill Lynch Wealth
Management and Wells Fargo Advisors, all posted increases in
client assets under management thanks to strong markets.
On Tuesday, UBS AG unveiled plans to fire 10,000 staff and
wind down its fixed income business. [ID: nL5E8LU0PK]
These cuts will have minimal - if any - impact on the U.S.
wealth management division, a company spokeswoman told Reuters
Tuesday.
UBS appeared to gain some ground in the ongoing battle to
recruit talented financial advisers, adding 11 advisers in the
third quarter to bring total headcount to 7,032. That's well
below the headcounts of the other big brokerages. Morgan Stanley
Wealth Management, for instance, has 16,829 advisers.
But UBS reported Tuesday that its advisers have the highest
revenue production levels in the industry. In the third quarter,
UBS's annualized revenue per adviser was $927,000, up three
percent from a year ago. By contrast, Morgan Stanley had
production per adviser of $790,000 at the end of the third
quarter.
UBS's focus on recruiting and retaining talented advisers
has not come cheap. In the third quarter the company said its
personnel expenses rose by 1.7 percent to $1.43 billion due to
higher financial adviser compensation.
Wirehouses are known to offer recruiting packages to
high-end U.S. brokers that equal two to three times the
commissions and fees they produced in the previous year. This
often equates to millions of dollars for the adviser over the
life of a contract, which usually is about seven to 11 years.
In July, UBS scored a big recruiting win when it hired
Paramus, New Jersey-based adviser Daniel Schwartz away from
Morgan Stanley, where he had managed about $1 billion in client
assets.