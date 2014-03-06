UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG, March 6 Ububele Holdings Ltd : * Says headline earnings per ordinary share (9,08) cents for 6 months ended
December 31 * Says Ububele is currently in a negative net equity position * Says gross revenue R407 234 077 for 6 months ended December 31 * Says ( )for the year from continuing operations 25.5 mnl rand * Says gross revenue 407.23 million rand versus 359.57 million rand
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources