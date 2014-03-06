JOHANNESBURG, March 6 Ububele Holdings Ltd : * Says headline earnings per ordinary share (9,08) cents for 6 months ended

December 31 * Says Ububele is currently in a negative net equity position * Says gross revenue R407 234 077 for 6 months ended December 31 * Says ( )for the year from continuing operations 25.5 mnl rand * Says gross revenue 407.23 million rand versus 359.57 million rand