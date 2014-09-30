UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 30 Ububele Holdings Ltd
* Meeting to consider rescue plan to be held on 10 October 2014
* Purpose of meeting will be to consider and, if deemed fit, to pass Ububele's proposed business rescue plan
* Meetings to consider business rescue plans of Ububele subsidiaries will be held on 9 and 10 October 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources