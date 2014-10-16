UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 16 Ucar SA :
* Appoints Fabien Froger responsible for administration and finance
* Fabien Froger to replace Orietta Capezzuto who is to retire at end of year Source text: bit.ly/1yHlcxG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources