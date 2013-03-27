BRIEF-Koninklijke Philips reports 15.5 pct stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics
* Koninklijke Philips N.V. Reports 15.5 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc, as of February 28, 2017 - sec filing
BRUSSELS, March 27 Belgium-based drugmaker UCB said it has raised the maximum 250 million euros ($321.47 million) it was aiming for by selling a retail bond on the Brussels stock exchange to help refinance its debt.
The specialist in epilepsy drugs had aimed to raise between 100 million and 250 million euros through the sale. ($1 = 0.7777 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Rex Merrifield)
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $9 million - SEC filing
* CEO Michael Neidorff's total 2016 compensation was $22 million versus $20.8 million in 2015 - SEC filing