Australia shares slip, led by healthcare, financials; NZ edges down
March 15 Australian shares declined on Wednesday, dragged down by financial and health-care stocks, with CSL Ltd and Cochlear Ltd slumping after starting to trade ex-dividend.
BRUSSELS Feb 20 U C B SA : * UCB announces CEO succession plan in anticipation of next wave ofproduct
launches * UCB - Doliveux remains CEO of UCB until January 1, 2015 * UCB - Jean-Christophe Tellier to be appointed CEO-elect, chairman of exec
committee as of March 1, 2014 * UCB - Tellier to become chief executive officer of UCB on January 1, 2015
March 15 Australian shares declined on Wednesday, dragged down by financial and health-care stocks, with CSL Ltd and Cochlear Ltd slumping after starting to trade ex-dividend.
* Mesoblast says 36-month results from randomized, placebo-controlled 100- patient phase 2 trial of allogeneic mpcs in patients with chronic low back pain
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: