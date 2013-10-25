BRIEF-Egypt's Alexandria Co for Pharmaceutical sees FY 2017-18 profit of EGP 82 million
March 5 Alexandria Co for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries
BRUSSELS Oct 25 Belgian pharmaceutical group UCB said on Friday that European regulators have recommended approval of its Cimzia drug for treating psoriatic arthritis in adults.
UCB said that the condition affected an estimated 24 out of 10,000 people, usually between the ages of 30 and 50, and up to 30 percent of psoriasis patients.
The news follows the approval by the European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medical Products for Human Use (CHMP) for Cimzia to treat adults with severe active axial spondyloarthritis. The drug is also used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and bowel disorder Crohn's disease. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Charlie Dunmore)
March 5 Alexandria Co for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries
* Board proposes cash dividend of 2 riyals per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2mro5mO) Further company coverage: )
* Signs Islamic commercial financing agreement with National Commercial Bank for loan amount of 100 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: