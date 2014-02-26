BRIEF-Internet Infinity announces IPO on TSE Mothers on March 21
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 21, 2017, under the symbol "6545"
BRUSSELS Feb 26 Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB on Wednesday said that core profit should rise by as much as 12 percent in 2014, a figure which remained below market expectations.
UCB, which makes epilepsy drugs and treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, said it expected 2014 core profit to be between 740 and 770 million euros ($1.02 - $1.06 bln), below the 808 million forecast by a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.
In 2013, core profit rose 9 percent to 689 million euros ($946.23 million), just below the 693 million expected in a Reuters poll of 12 analysts.
The result was within the range of its recurring core profit guidance of between 680 to 710 million euros.
The group proposed a dividend of 1.04 euros per share, a slight increase from the 1.02 euros paid out last year. ($1 = 0.7282 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Foo Yun Chee)
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 21, 2017, under the symbol "6545"
* To conevene AGM on March 30 to discuss board proposal of cash dividend of 5 fils per share for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY consol net profit EGP 89.4 million versus EGP 68.9 million year ago