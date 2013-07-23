July 23 A panel of advisers to the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration narrowly recommended approving Belgian
drugmaker UCB SA's rheumatoid arthritis drug for an
additional indication.
FDA advisers voted 7-6, with one abstention, in favor of
approving the drug, certolizumab. Eight members of the 14-member
panel also said the drug provides a clinically meaningful
beneficial effect. One member abstained from voting.
The panel unanimously voted in support of the safety profile
of the therapy.
UCB is seeking approval to market the drug for forms of
inflammatory arthritis that mainly affect the spine and pelvic
joints. These include active axial spondyloarthritis (SpA),
ankylosing spondylitis and non-radiographic axial
spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA).