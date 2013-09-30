BRIEF-Creso Pharma seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending commercialisation update regarding a binding letter of intent with a high-tech Swiss food and pharma development company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Sept 30 U.S. regulators have cleared UCB's Cimzia for the treatments of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis, the Belgian group said on Monday.
Psoriatic arthritis is an inflammatory disease that affects joints and tendons, and usually occurs in combination with psoriasis.
In the United States, Cimzia is already approved for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis and for reducing the signs and symptoms of Crohn's disease, UCB said. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* Parexel International - on Feb 27, co entered into amendment to letter agreement regarding accelerated share repurchase program dated Nov 21, 2016
* Zosano Pharma Corp files for common stock offering of up to $46 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mfy79Z) Further company coverage: