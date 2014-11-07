BRUSSELS Nov 7 Belgian pharmaceutical group UCB
said on Friday it would reach its target of a 30
percent core profit margin one year later than expected after
selling its generics business Kremers Urban to two private
equity firms for $1.525 billion.
"Kremers Urban was a very profitable business," Chief
Financial Officer Detlef Thielgen told a conference call. "We
are starting from a lower base to hit the same target so it will
take one year longer," he added.
UCB said it would now hit the 30 percent REBITDA margin
target in 2018, rather than 2017.
UCB said that it would use the proceeds of the deal to lower
its debt and invest in its core businesses in neurology and
immunology.
