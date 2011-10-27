* Raises revenue forecast, sees profit at top end of range

* 9-month revenues flat

* Competition to Keppra weaker than expected (Adds details)

BRUSSELS, OCT 27 - Belgian drugmaker UCB raised its 2011 sales outlook on Thursday and forecast that profit would be at the top end of the range it has previously given as it faced weaker-than-expected generic competition to its main drug.

The epilepsy specialist is shifting its focus from blockbusters, such as epilepsy drug Keppra, which face generic competition, to newly launched medicines.

It only expects its 2011 revenue to be better than the 3.1 billion euros ($4.3 billion) it forecast previously because the competition to Keppra has been weaker than expected.

Keppra's market leadership in Europe remained solid, it said, and forecast about 680 million euros in recurring core profit, at the top end of the 650 million euros to 680 million euros range it had given.

UCB said that its revenues in the first nine months were 2.5 billion euros, broadly flat against the same period last year.

