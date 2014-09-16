Sept 16 UCB SA :
* UCB and Amgen announce results from several exploratory
analyses of Phase 2 study of romosozumab
* Says romosozumab evaluated in postmenopausal women with
low bone mineral density (BMD)
* Says results from one analysis showed that treatment with
romosozumab led to significant increases in lumbar spine and
total hip BMD
* Says results of romosozumab Phase 3 program expected in
2016
