BRIEF-Regen Biopharma restructures management stock compensation
* Management team has agreed to collectively cancel 16.5 million common shares and 15 million series a preferred shares
Oct 28 UCB SA :
* Phase 3 clinical study evaluating VIMPAT (lacosamide) meets its primary efficacy endpoint
* Study evaluated VIMPAT as adjunctive therapy in treatment of Japanese and Chinese adult patients with partial-onset seizures
* Regulatory applications to be submitted for VIMPAT in Japan and China in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1xyJplU
March 15 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday its experimental drug to treat patients with a severe form of myasthenia gravis (MG), a rare neuromuscular disease, met the main goals of a study.
* Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announces positive data from investigator-sponsored trial of firdapse® in treating musk antibody positive myasthenia gravis