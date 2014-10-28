Oct 28 UCB SA :

* Phase 3 clinical study evaluating VIMPAT (lacosamide) meets its primary efficacy endpoint

* Study evaluated VIMPAT as adjunctive therapy in treatment of Japanese and Chinese adult patients with partial-onset seizures

* Regulatory applications to be submitted for VIMPAT in Japan and China in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1xyJplU

