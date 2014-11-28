BRIEF-Lerado Financial Group Co proposes to raise about hk$460.64 million by way of rights issue
* Proposes to raise about hk$460.64 million by way of rights issue of 4.61 billion rights shares at subscription price of hk$0.10 per rights share
Nov 28 UCB SA :
* Announces partnership with Daiichi Sankyo for co-commercialization of Lacosamide in Japan
* Says it will manufacture and supply product for commercialization, Daiichi Sankyo will manage distribution and book sales
* UCB will receive from Daiichi Sankyo up to a total of about 180 million euros of upfront and milestones payments during coming years
* Payment is based on agreement and subject to achievement of certain milestones in future
* Agreement does not change UCB's financial outlook for 2014
* Impact from this agreement on Daiichi Sankyo's business results of current fiscal year will be announced at a later date
* Quark Ventures lowers its stake in the company to about 0.007 percent from about 20.01 percent
* Says has signed a cooperation agreement for the company's third OEM project