BRIEF-Orphee FY net loss shrinks to CHF 3.2 mln
* FY revenue 12.3 million Swiss francs ($12.39 million) versus 11.9 million francs year ago
Dec 16 UCB SA :
* UCB, Advent International and Avista Capital Partners mutually agree to terminate acquisition agreement for Kremers Urban
* Mutual agreement driven by conflicting timing for acquisition (including financing) and regulatory process
* UCB's intention to divest Kremers Urban, its United States specialty generics business, remains unchanged
* UCB's 2014 financial outlook unchanged Source text: bit.ly/1yZwUUN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* FY revenue 12.3 million Swiss francs ($12.39 million) versus 11.9 million francs year ago
WASHINGTON, March 21 U.S. President Donald Trump warned Republican lawmakers on Tuesday that voters could punish them if they do not approve a plan he favors to dismantle Obamacare, as pressure grew on the businessman-turned-politician to win the first major legislative battle of his presidency.
* U.S. CDC - investigation update regarding multistate outbreak of stec infections linked to I.M. Healthy brand Soynut Butter