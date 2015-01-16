BRIEF-Leon Capital Partners reports 9.5 pct stake in Ruby Tuesday as of March 15, 2017- sec filing
* Leon Capital Partners, Llc reports 9.5 percent stake in ruby Tuesday Inc as of March 15, 2017- sec filing
Jan 16 UCB Sa :
* Neuropore Therapies Inc and UCB enter into world-wide collaboration and agreement
* Collaborate in development of a small molecule disease modifying treatment option for Parkinson's disease
* UCB will receive world-wide exclusive license to develop and commercialize NPT200-11 in all indications
* Clinical phase 1 study scheduled to start in 2015
* Neuropore will receive an initial upfront payment of $20 mln
* Neuropore is entitled to potential development, regulatory and sales-based milestones payments, of up to a potential total of $460 mln Further company coverage:
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage: