MUMBAI, April 1 Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd , India's second-largest drugmaker by sales, said it will buy some established brands of Belgian drugmaker UCB SA in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Maldives for 8 billion rupees ($128.38 million).

The deal will help Dr Reddy's strengthen its presence in dermatology, pediatrics and respiratory products, the company said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The acquired business generated full-year 2014 revenue of about 1.5 billion rupees, Dr Reddy's said.

Reuters reported last month that Dr Reddy's was in talks with UCB for a deal concerning the latter's Indian operations, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter. ($1 = 62.3150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)