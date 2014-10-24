BRUSSELS Oct 24 Belgian pharmaceutical company
UCB reported a 6 percent rise in revenue in the first
nine months of 2014 as improved sales of its leading three drugs
easily made up for erosion of a former blockbuster and
maintained its full-year outlook.
The company, which makes drugs targeted at diseases of the
immune and central nervous systems, said on Friday revenue in
the Jan-Sept period increased to 2.65 billion euros.
UCB repeated its expectation for 2014 revenue of between 3.5
and 3.6 billion euros, recurring core profit (EBITDA) of 740-770
million euros and core earnings per share of 1.90-2.05 euros.
UCB said sales of epilepsy treatment Vimpat, one of three
major new drugs launched in recent years, rose 14 percent in the
Jan-Sept period to 335 million euros.
Sales of Cimzia, to treat bowel disorder Crohn's disease and
rheumatoid arthritis, were 32 percent higher at 561 million
euros.
Sales of Neupro, for Parkinson's disease and restless leg
syndrome, increased by 15 percent to 148 million euros.
The increases more than offset a 5 percent decline in sales
of epilepsy treatment Keppra, UCB's former blockbuster drug now
facing generic competition.
UCB has a host of other older treatments, including for
allergies and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, which
are off patent in Europe and North America.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Robert-Jan
Bartunek)