BRIEF-Soligenix says SGX301 receives PIM designation in the UK
* Soligenix Inc - SGX301 (synthetic hypericin) has been granted Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation in United Kingdom
July 4 Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB said on Monday it received regulatory approval for its epilepsy drug Vimpat in Japan.
Vimpat was approved as an adjunctive therapy for adult patients with epilepsy who do not show sufficient response to other treatments.
UCB will manufacture and supply the product while its Japanese partner Daiichi Sankyo will manage distribution and sales. (Reporting by Wout Vergauwen; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
Feb 2 - Merck & Co Inc reported a 1 percent drop in quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar and the loss of market exclusivity on certain drugs.
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 EU antitrust regulators opened three investigations on Thursday into consumer electronics makers including Philips, six video game companies, and four tour operators including Thomas Cook on suspicion of blocking online cross-border sales.